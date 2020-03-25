Veterinary medicine supply secure for now
European body says short-term manufacture and delivery of veterinary medicines is secure, but it is assessing the rapidly developing situation.
AnimalhealthEurope – the association representing 90% of the European market producing animal health products – has reported that no shortages of veterinary medicines are anticipated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, AnimalhealthEurope secretary general Roxane Feller has advised all vets to make contact with company representatives to ascertain product availability should any issues arise, and to work with them to help identify potential alternatives in the event of delayed supply.
In an address, the secretary general reported the current state of play and the situation moving forward.
Current state of play
- Member companies have reported no anticipated shortages of products.
- AnimalhealthEurope’s national associations have stated that none of their local companies have reported any supply or manufacturing issues at this time.
- The European animal health industry does not foresee supply interruptions at this moment.
Moving forward
- The transport situation remains uncertain. Border closures and delays may restrict movement of goods. The secretary general said she was already hearing of long delays at some border crossings, with waiting times ranging from half a day to several days.
- The disease situation is constantly developing and outbreaks may stop or slow operations due to reduced workforce at any point in the manufacturing and supply chain. Of particular concern are key qualified personnel, who will be particularly safeguarded.
- Much uncertainty still exists around future developments – related to supply and demand, personnel availability in manufacturing plants, sourcing of active ingredients for medicines, and ability to continue full production. The secretary general said it is, therefore, extremely difficult to share any prediction on the continued supply of medicines beyond the short term.