11 Mar
The VMD’s training team will be offering a new training course in May for all staff involved in the retail supply of veterinary medicines.
The dispensary management course is suited to all involved in the dispensing of veterinary medicines such as veterinary dispensary managers; ambulatory vets and RVNs; veterinary pharmacists; practice managers who oversee veterinary dispensaries; and SQPs working in or looking to move into a veterinary dispensary role.
Delivered by the VMD inspections team, the day-long event is due to be held on 11 May and will provide an overview of running the practice dispensary effectively while working within the confines of the legislative requirements for the retail supply of veterinary medicines.
The course clearly outlines the principles and protocols required for the effective and responsible management of the veterinary dispensary, including prescribing; supplying; dispensing; sourcing and storing; and the processes to minimise dispensing errors.
The event will cover topics such as:
On completion of the course, attendees will be able to confidently identify authorised veterinary medicines, store them appropriately and dispense with greater assurance.
Practical demonstrations will highlight some of the common pitfalls encountered and how to avoid them, and course attendees will be given the opportunity to reflect on their own experience.
The training will be delivered in a blended learning format of talks and workshops to give working examples and real-life applications of the learning received. Networking opportunities will be available throughout the day, as will the chance to pose individual questions to the VMD inspectors. The VMD will also provide a certificate of attendance for participants to log as CPD.
The dispensary management course is the latest training released by the VMD development and training team, which is responsible for developing the VMD programme of technical training, facilitating access to learning for stakeholders to be able to manufacture, authorise, supply, and use veterinary medicines responsibly.
VMD’s chief executive Abi Seager said: “We are committed to helping our stakeholders fully understand their legal obligations, and providing training courses and platforms for questions is a fantastic enabling opportunity.”
The course costs £395 per person, which includes a training pack, refreshments, and attendance at a networking lunch. The day-long event will be held at Brooklands Hotel and Conference Centre, Surrey from 10am to 4pm.
For further details, email the VMD development and training team via training@vmd.gov.uk