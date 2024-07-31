31 Jul 2024
A Norfolk veterinary nurse has set up a pet food bank as the cost of living crisis continues to impact pets and their families.
Sally Linghorn RVN, a senior nurse at The Old Golfhouse Vets in Watton, set up the Pet Share Society at the start of the year when she hired the village hall encouraging the community to donate pet food and supplies they no longer needed.
After being inundated with donations, news of the Pet Share Society spread via social media and momentum grew with those needing support having a point of contact via email or Facebook.
Ms Linghorn works closely with three local human food banks Hingham Community Cupboard, Wymondham Community Outreach Project and Dereham Community Fridge. They often don’t have a sufficient supply of animal food, so refer pet owners to Pet Share Society to look after.
She said: “I have helped owners in all kinds of situations. From those who have been selling their tools to pay for their dogs’ leg amputation surgery, to those people who have fled difficult domestic situations and find themselves isolated in villages or those who have been made redundant suddenly. Many who are so ill with debilitating illnesses, that they are unable to work at the moment.
“Currently, I just help owners in an approximately five-mile radius of where I live in South Norfolk but I hope to expand – luckily, I have been able to take advantage of CVS flexible working and am about to start a new working pattern to enable me to both finish my Improve Certificate in Medical Nursing in the next few months and work on Pet Share Society”.