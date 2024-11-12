12 Nov 2024
Hosted by Kingshay dairy consultants on 4 December covering biosecurity measures, testing and vaccination, among other topics.
Kingshay veterinary consultant and TBAS technical director Sarah Tomlinson.
Veterinary professionals involved in the battle against bovine TB (bTB) are invited to a knowledge exchange event next month.
Organised by Kingshay, part of the VetPartners group, and sponsored by diagnostics test provider IDEXX, the one-day event takes place on 4 December at Sixways Stadium in Worcester.
Kingshay veterinary consultant and TBAS technical director Sarah Tomlinson says the event is designed for all veterinary staff involved in the fight against TB, from veterinary advisors and practice administrators to veterinary technicians and support staff.
Mrs Tomlinson said: “The topics up for discussion include the grant opportunities available to help fund on-farm biosecurity measures, supplementary testing, cattle vaccination, and what happens when a reactor is disclosed on a farm.
“It will provide an invaluable opportunity for those working in the veterinary sector to learn more about where and when more sensitive tests can be used on farm.
“TB vaccination in cattle will also be covered, as well as the opportunity to network with those who are also championing the role of the private vet in on-farm TB control.”
Full details are available on the event website.