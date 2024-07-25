25 Jul 2024
A series of nine bitesize videos on the subject, aimed both at women directly affected and those supporting them, are now available through WellVet, with more set to follow this autumn.
Image © Evgenia / Adobe Stock
The veterinary industry is being challenged to do more for professionals living with symptoms of the menopause following the launch of a new support resource programme.
Around three-quarters of women are estimated to experience negative impacts on their physical or mental health because of its symptoms.
WellVet co-founder Liz Barton believes lessons can be drawn from the progress made in the mental health sphere to raise broader awareness of this topic, too.
Dr Barton said: “We saw a significant shift in the way we think and talk about mental health and well-being through the 2010s.
“Now, we need the same to happen with menopause. In a predominantly female profession facing a workforce crisis, it’s vital we support team members in the workplace.
“The perimenopause years are the peak ages for women to die by suicide, and the most common perimenopause symptoms are psychological. We must do more to provide meaningful support.”
Dr Barton also paid tribute to the organisations that have sponsored the project so far, including VetCT, VetPartners, SPVS and the RCVS Mind Matters programme.
But she added: “We would welcome additional support – especially from veterinary employers – to continue developing and hosting these resources, and most importantly to encourage all their team members to access the content so they can give and receive support at this challenging life stage.
”The launch of the new programme comes four years after the publication of the landmark report, “Menopause and the Effect on Veterinary Professionals and Teams” that Dr Barton co-authored, which criticised the “cultural taboo” surrounding the menopause.
She said: “We now know that nearly half of veterinary team members experience a moderate-severe impact of perimenopause symptoms on their mental health, and one-third report a significant impact on their working life and career. “
“A staggering 90% of respondents said they would like to know more about the impact of menopause from both a personal and team perspective. That’s just too high.”
Dr Barton added: “Since publication of the report, I have felt compelled to raise awareness, understanding and provide support. “I’m delighted to launch these resources created specifically for veterinary teams, which have the potential to improve the health and working life for so many.”
The new resources include an introduction to the subject, together with advice on how symptoms can be managed through the adoption of breathing, meditation and yoga techniques.
VetYogi founder Chloé Hannigan said: “There is a significant and growing body of scientific evidence for the power of breathwork, meditation and movement in mitigating the effects of hormonal fluctuations on mental and physical well-being.
“These techniques can be applied not only throughout perimenopause, but also to alleviate symptoms associated with menstruation.
“It is an honour to empower women in the veterinary sector with these tools to help through multiple phases of life.”
In addition to the video project, WellVet is also considering research to enhance understanding of the impact of menopause on veterinary staff.
The videos are available on the WellVet website and anyone interested in taking part or supporting the project is asked to email [email protected]