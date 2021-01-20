20 Jan 2021
“We are a mission-driven business set up with two clear goals: one, to place people in their dream roles, and the other, to give back to the industry we love” – Chris Worthington, VetFinders.
Specialist vet recruitment agency VetFinders is doing its bit to help the sector by donating funds to two nursing students and launching a scheme to support the Blue Cross charity.
The recruiters – who focus on candidate placement for vet practices, animal hospitals and charities throughout the UK – have supported two final-year students to complete their studies by donating £750 to each of the foundation degree veterinary nursing students.
Jessica Graham and Larissa Lawlor are both students at the Askham Bryan University Centre in York.
Ms Graham stated the money will help her buy the required books for her studies as she strives towards her goal of working in a mixed practice, while Ms Lawlor explained her money will be used towards taking time off from her part-time job to focus on placement work, as well as saving towards a new stethoscope.
Chris Worthington, managing director of VetFinders, said: “We are a mission-driven business set up with two clear goals: one, to place people in their dream roles, and the other, to give back to the industry we love.”
The company is also launching a charitable initiative with Blue Cross where the agency will pay for a Blue Cross nurse for the day every time it successfully places a candidate.
Under the initiative, every time VetFinders successfully places a candidate, the company will donate a portion of the commission to the Blue Cross animal charity to cover the cost of one day of a vet nurse’s wages.
Natalie Paweleck, corporate partnerships manager at Blue Cross, said: “We want to thank VetFinders for its generous support.
“As a charity, Blue Cross receives no government funding and relies entirely on its generous supporters to continue helping hundreds of sick, injured and abandoned animals at its hospitals and rehoming centres across the country.”