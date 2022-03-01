1 Mar 2022
Advisors who have completed online learning for the programme can apply to become peer reviewers, assessing and offering feedback on completed graduate e-portfolio submissions.
The RCVS has announced the next stage of its flagship Vet Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP) by opening applications for existing advisors to become peer reviewers.
VetGDP advisors who have completed the online training and are already supporting a graduate can apply to become a peer reviewer – an integral role in the programme, which replaced the Professional Development Phase last year.
Peer reviewers will be responsible for reviewing and giving their feedback on completed e-portfolio submissions from graduates enrolled on the programme. All graduates’ submissions are anonymised.
The VetGDP portfolio is designed to allow vet graduates to reflect on their learning and monitor their progress in their first veterinary roles.
Peer reviewers will assess if a graduate is ready to be signed off as having completed the programme, and if not, provide feedback to help graduates meet the requirements.
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “This is a great opportunity for members of the profession to play a key role in supporting the development of new veterinary graduates.
“Reviewers will be supported throughout the process by the education team. Reviewing applications will also go towards peer reviewers’ annual CPD requirements and will give them the opportunity to learn more about graduate experiences of the workplace.”
Peer review applicants will need to be VetGDP advisors who have competed the training and ideally providing direct support to a graduate in their workplace. Applications can be made by the RCVS My Account section, and in companion animal, farm animal, equine, mixed (any combination) or government practice.
Peer reviewers will also be able to claim £50 for every completed portfolio they provide feedback on. Further details are available by emailing [email protected]