24 Oct 2022
Held at Marlow Rowing Club in Buckinghamshire on 14 October, the event provided a forum for learning and ideas exchange with the aim of transforming veterinary patient safety and standards of care.
Marlow Rowing Club in Buckinghamshire was the venue for the Veterinary Patient Safety Summit.
An organisation set up to highlight the importance of human factors in veterinary practice held its inaugural patient safety summit earlier this month (14 October).
VetLed provides workplace training courses and consultancy designed to make practice “a happier, healthier, and safer place” for people and patients.
Held at the Marlow Rowing Club in Buckinghamshire, the Veterinary Patient Safety Summit brought together human factors experts, patient safety leaders and advocates, front-line innovators, and academics from across the profession.
Attendees came from across the UK and included Melissa Donald, president of the RCVS, and Malcolm Morley, president of the BVA.
Fostering collaboration and innovation was one of the key aims of the summit, as well as providing a forum for exchanging learning and ideas, with the aim of transforming veterinary patient safety and standards of care.
The one-day event began with a discussion around the visions of the summit and how to accurately define the subject of veterinary patient safety, and the key areas on which to focus.
In the afternoon, a series of breakout sessions was held to discuss these key areas in more depth, and to develop practical solutions and actionable ideas and innovations to be shared with the wider profession in the future.
Dan Tipney, training director at VetLed, said: “We were incredibly excited to see the Veterinary Patient Safety Summit become a reality at our inaugural event. It was truly humbling to engage with such an inspiring and influential group of people from various roles across the profession, sharing insights into this crucial field within veterinary health care.
“Cross-profession collaboration has always been a core value at VetLed. Patient safety is a subject with such enormous implications for animals receiving and for the people delivering care, much of which is linked to the wider field of human factors.
“This summit is a milestone and demonstrates our willingness as a profession to work together as a community to achieve positive change.”
VetLed was co-founded by Mr Tipney and vet Ru Clements, and their team provides training, support and consultancy for veterinary teams on topics from the field of human factors.
The team specialises in patient safety and non-technical skills, such as communication, leadership and decision making. To find out more, visit its website.