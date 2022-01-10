10 Jan 2022
The two-day event will be held online from 24 to 25 February and will feature topics ranging from team leadership to psychological safety in the workplace.
The VetLed Veterinary Human Factors Conference will be held online from 24 to 25 February.
A two-day conference offering almost 24 hours of CPD dedicated to the human aspect of running a veterinary team will return next month.
The theme for the VetLed Veterinary Human Factors Conference will be “High-performing teams” and will be held online from 24 to 25 February.
This year’s event will feature veterinary teams, human health care experts – including medic and Olympic rower Polly Swann – plus a host of team-building and leadership speakers who will engage with delegates through a series of talks, panels, workshops and networking events.
Run by training firm VetLed and sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, the conference will host topics ranging from team leadership to workshops on psychological safety in the workplace.
VetLed’s Cat Auden said: “We all want to do a great job at work, but our clinical skills and knowledge are only one part of the picture of high performance in veterinary practice.
“Research has shown that adverse events in practice are rarely due to lack of technical ability. That’s why I’m so excited about our conference theme this year, ‘high-performing teams’.
“We think of performance in terms of winning a race, or being a high-flying executive, but what does a high-performing veterinary team look like, and how do we grow one?”
Full details are available on the event website.