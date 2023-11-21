21 Nov 2023
Organisers report double the number of delegates at second VetLed Veterinary Patient Safety Summit hosted at Harper and Keele Veterinary School on 8 November.
Attendees at this year's summit.
Collaboration and innovation were central themes when Harper and Keele Veterinary School hosted the second VetLed Veterinary Patient Safety Summit.
The event was held on 8 November at the school’s E3 Consort lab, where delegates heard the latest insights from human factors experts, patient safety leaders and advocates, frontline innovators and academics from across the profession.
Described by organisers as an opportunity to foster collaboration and innovation, the summit provided a forum for learning and ideas exchange, with the aim of transforming veterinary patient safety and standards of care.
Managing director of VetLed Cat Auden said: “With representation from almost every corner of our profession, it was fantastic to see this year’s VetLed Veterinary Patient Safety Summit double in size in 2023. The growth in engagement and knowledge of delegates in the past 12 months was significant, demonstrating that the concept of veterinary patient safety is going to be central to our profession in the coming years.
“Patient safety is a field of work with such enormous implications for the animals receiving and for the people delivering care, much of which is linked to the wider field of human factors. This annual summit demonstrates the fantastic willingness of our profession to work as one to achieve positive change. We are looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.”
Matt Jones, head of school for Harper and Keele Veterinary School, added: “We were delighted to host the Veterinary Patient Safety Summit at the Harper and Keele Veterinary School.
“Performance and well-being are one of our three strategic themes, and so the work of VetLed is clearly of great interest. Our aim is to bring theoretical and empirical rigour to these areas while integrating skill application into our curriculum.”
VetLed provides training, support and consultancy for veterinary teams on topics from within the field of human factors, including patient safety and non-technical skills such as communication, leadership and decision-making.
For more information, visit www.vetled.co.uk