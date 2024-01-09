9 Jan 2024
Culture, performance and well-being will be the theme of the fourth annual Veterinary Human Factors Conference, which will be held virtually next month.
The two-day event, hosted by VetLed, takes place on 22 and 23 February, and officials say they have already seen significant demand for places.
Managing director Cat Auden said: “With all the well-known strains in practice today, veterinary leaders know that workplace culture, team performance and staff well-being are not just ‘nice-to-haves’, but essential components of the most stable, happy and successful veterinary teams.
“Positive changes made in even one of these areas can have a huge impact on the practice team, the patients they treat and the pet carers.”
The conference offers three separate streams, including sessions from the VetLed team and a host of other leading figures.
Speakers are expected to include Catherine Oxtoby, the Veterinary Defence Society’s head of underwriting and pricing, Vetlife helpline manager Rosie Allister and BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley.
VetLed trainer and culture lead Jenny Guyat said issues of culture, performance and well-being were the basis of many existing problems in practice.
She said: “Whether it’s anxiety about clinical decision-making and confidence linking to just culture or work-life balance challenges impacting on well-being or job satisfaction linked to poor team dynamics, it really highlights the increasing need for human factors awareness and training at every level of the profession.”