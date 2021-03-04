4 Mar 2021
Money from RCVS Mind Matters Initiative pledged specifically for Vetlife Health Support service, on top of £100,000 annual contribution, to help deal with impact of COVID-19.
Charity Vetlife has had a £20,000 boost from the RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) for its Vetlife Health Support service to help it cope with the impact of COVID-19.
Vetlife – which runs Vetlife Helpline, Vetlife Health Support and Vetlife Financial Support – had its busiest year on record in 2020, with 3,921 contacts – a 25% increase on 2019.
Many of the contacts to the helpline last year were related to the pandemic, with a record number of 190 referrals to the health support service made in 2020.
The RCVS, through the MMI, already donates £100,000 to the health support service, and helps fund essential running and training costs for the helpline.
The additional £20,000 has been provided in recognition of the increased take-up of services during COVID-19.
Katie Moore, who chairs Vetlife Health Support and Vetlife Helpline, said: “COVID has had far-reaching impacts on everyone and Vetlife, as a support resource for the veterinary profession, is fielding rising numbers of calls to its helpline.
“The additional funds from the MMI will have a direct positive effect on our operational capacity and the ability Vetlife has to refer increasing numbers of veterinary professionals in need of additional support to our health support service.”
Susan Dawson, who chairs the MMI, said: “In recognition of the fact that this has been a very difficult 12 months for the professions, we are delighted that the MMI has been able to make a substantial addition to the £100,000 we already provide to the Health Support service on an annual basis.
“Vetlife and its volunteers provide an essential service to members of the veterinary team in need of emotional, health and financial support, and it is needed now more than ever.”
Vetlife Helpline offers confidential emotional support to everyone in the veterinary community. It is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anything you discuss is confidential and you don’t have to use your real name.
To get in touch with Vetlife, telephone 0303 040 2551 or email anonymously via vetlife.org.uk