31 Mar 2020
Charity offers anonymous assistance to all members of the profession under mental or financial stress due to COVID-19.
Vetlife – the charity dedicated to the mental health and well-being of members of the veterinary profession – has published a detailed support document to help people cope during the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity said it sees potential “challenges” to the mental health of all sectors of the veterinary profession during a time of profound adjustment to the ways in which people currently can work, study and interact with the people they love.
Among other issues, the document deals with social contact, structure, self-care, neurodiversity and financial challenges.
Vetlife also said: “We know for many students this is a time of unprecedented uncertainty and disruption. Students who rely on work in the service industry to fund their studies may be facing acute financial hardship.
“We see you and we care about you. Please talk with us about your worries and concerns. You are hugely valued by our professions and we are looking forward to the incredible contribution you will make in our industry after we get through this disruption.”
It continued: “We know that over the coming weeks we may have to face difficult clinical and personal decisions that could cause moral distress – the feelings from knowing what we want to do from our training, ethics and values, but being unable to do that because of external constraints. These can be difficult, both immediately and later on.
“Keep talking about difficulties like these so we can support each other.”
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for confidential support. To contact Vetlife Helpline, telephone 0303 040 2551 or email via the Vetlife website.