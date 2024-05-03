3 May 2024
New volunteers urgently needed in three regions because of increasing applications for financial support.
Image © M-Production - stock.adobe.com
Vetlife has issued an urgent appeal for new area representatives to support its work, following a spike in applications for financial assistance.
Officials say new volunteers are needed in three areas – London, the south-east and Northern Ireland – to ensure professionals can access the support they need.
The charity estimates that it provided more than £100,000 in financial aid last year alone, and expects its need for volunteers nationwide to continue growing as its work expands.
John Chitty, Vetlife’s honorary secretary and financial support chair, said: “With a growing number of applicants for financial assistance, Vetlife has never had more need of area reps performing their essential role.
“Working on the ‘front line’ our reps work directly with beneficiaries and provide much-needed support and assistance to vets and nurses in genuine financial, emotional and health need.”
Jim Kellow, who is a current area representative, added: “I have been an area rep since 2020 and feel privileged to have been able to communicate with, and help, those who have found themselves in financial difficulties.
“The role doesn’t demand too much of my time and as a result I feel I can genuinely help. The support for me in this role has been excellent.”
Applications for the roles can be emailed to [email protected], while more information is available at www.vetlife.org.uk/volunteer/
Meanwhile, Vetlife supporters are also being encouraged to take part in its latest fund-raising initiative later this month. The charity is working with Mental Health Swims Margate for the event – Vetlife cold water dip with Mental Health Swims – which will take place in the town’s Walpole Bay tidal pool on Friday 17 May, during Mental Health Awareness Week.