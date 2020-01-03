3 Jan 2020
The charity solely dedicated to the mental, physical and financial interests of members of the veterinary profession needs your help.
Veterinary mental health charity Vetlife is looking to co-opt a new trustee to serve on its board.
Vetlife supports the veterinary community through three services: Vetlife Helpline, Vetlife Health Support and Vetlife Financial Support.
Vetlife is independent of all other veterinary organisations and managed by a board of 11 elected trustees, all of whom are veterinary surgeons.
The charity employs a small number of staff, so trustees are frequently asked to undertake operational, as well as strategic, work. The role also demands a substantial time commitment, including attendance at four board meetings in London each year.
Trustees are expected to be ambassadors for Vetlife and represent the charity within the UK veterinary community.
Vetlife Helpline is available on 0303 040 2551 or email anonymously via vetlife.org.uk
The board is seeking to co-opt a 12th trustee until the next annual meeting in September 2020; the appointment, for the following three years, would then need to be ratified by the membership.
Any veterinary surgeon wishing to stand who is not an existing Vetlife member will be required to become one before applying.
Submissions must be received by 20 January 2020. Interviews will be held in London on 3 February 2020.
Further information, including an application form, is available on the Vetlife website, or via the Vetlife office by telephoning 020 7908 6382 or email.