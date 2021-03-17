17 Mar 2021
Charity focuses on health and well-being aspects of the recommendations of the royal college’s legislative working party.
Vetlife – the charity that provides support for the veterinary community through provision of Vetlife Helpline, Vetlife Health Support and Vetlife Financial Support – has welcomed the opportunity to comment on the proposals of the RCVS legislative working party (LWP).
A document representing the collective response of the board of trustees of Vetlife was unanimously approved for submission at its meeting of 17 February, and has now been submitted to the RCVS.
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “Vetlife welcomes the process undertaken by the RCVS to gather views on the potential impact that implementing the LWP recommendations may have.
”We recognise that every RCVS member is entitled to submit their own personal views during this consultation period; however, as Vetlife we have paid particular attention to matters we consider may have a potential bearing on the well-being of the veterinary community we serve.”
Dr Dick added: “We are confident that our input will be considered an important contribution to the current deliberations on progressive reforms and welcome further dialogue to ensure the best possible outcomes for the profession.”