11 Aug 2020
“With many owners spending more hours than ever with their pets during lockdown, companion animal parasiticides have never been more important” – Vetoquinol.
Vetoquinol has announced its acquisition of Profender and Drontal, and is now the new owner of the brands in the UK and Ireland.
The brands were acquired from Bayer Animal Health following its acquisition by Elanco and will allow Vetoquinol to play an increasingly role in supporting practices with preventive health care programmes.
Caitrina Oakes, Vetoquinol managing director UK and Ireland, said: “Vetoquinol has long held a reputation for delivering therapeutic products that extend the capability of clinicians to treat and manage disease.
“With many owners spending more hours than ever with their pets during lockdown, companion animal parasiticides have never been more important – making Profender and Drontal highly relevant in the current environment.”
Profender is a single-dose, prescription-only spot-on solution against roundworm and tapeworm for cats, and holds an Easy to Give Award from the International Society of Feline Medicine.
The Drontal range encompasses a portfolio of single-dose anthelmintic products for cats and dogs. This includes the Drontal Tasty Bone range – which comes in the form of palatable, bone-shaped tablets for dogs – as well as the Drontal Cat, Drontal Puppy, Dronspot and Droncit product ranges.