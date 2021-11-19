19 Nov
After difficult 18 months, vet pharmaceutical company hopes online game, in partnership with Vet Times, will help vet professionals to de-stress and remember importance of preventives against parasites.
A retro online game has been launched by vet pharmaceutical Vetoquinol to help veterinary professionals take time out to de-stress and remember the importance of taking preventive action against animal parasites.
The game, developed in partnership with the team behind Vet Times, is a reimagining of the iconic snake game popular on early mobile phones.
The Droncit Tapeworm Challenge allows contestants to play as a tapeworm, aiming to absorb the most nutrients to grow.
The challenge was rolled out on 15 November after attendees at the London Vet Show had the chance to play the game on the Vetoquinol stand.
Its launch comes after a difficult 18 months for the veterinary professions, including staff shortages and the pandemic pet ownership boom.
Research commissioned by Vetoquinol has revealed two-thirds of vet professionals say their mental health has declined since they joined the profession.
Caitrina Oakes, managing director at Vetoquinol UK and chair of industry body NOAH, said: “Our recent research into the mental health of veterinary professionals has highlighted just how much the industry is struggling. The alarming truth is that veterinary professionals across all sectors are reaching their breaking point, and it is now time for us to come together and support them – even if it’s just with a five-minute time out.
“This game is a great way to provide veterinary professionals with a light-hearted break to focus on their well-being, as well as giving them a chance to win some amazing prizes and educating them on the benefits of Droncit.
“Taking small, but impactful, steps like this is crucial to supporting the welfare of veterinary professionals in the face of adversity. As a new year draws closer, we hope to see more organisations, pet owners and farmers championing those who put the well-being of animals above their own.”
Those who top the leaderboard by the 3 January 2022 cut-off date have a chance to win prizes, including a one-night break in Edinburgh or a three-course River Thames dinner cruise.
To play the Droncit Tapeworm Challenge, visit the Droncit website.