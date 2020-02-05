5 Feb 2020
Group to use trained non-vet teams to help its veterinary surgeons build a better picture of what’s happening on farm.
Image © dusanpetkovic / Adobe Stock
The VetPartners group has announced it is to roll out vet tech teams across all of its 28 farm practices by the end of this year.
Vet techs work alongside farm vets in a team approach to improve animal health. They assist with routine tasks such as vaccinations, disbudding, sampling, transition checks, mobility and body condition scoring, and freeze branding.
Ian Cure, farm director at VetPartners, said: “Vets need to fully understand farm businesses and work with farmers to identify improvements to animal health and welfare that can boost productivity.
“By supporting with more routine tasks – such as disbudding, selective dry cow therapy and transition checks – vet techs spend more time on farms than their vet colleagues. This means they’re regularly speaking to farmers, which helps with building a full picture of what’s going on.
“’Vet techs then work closely with vets, to relay information enabling the vet to be fully informed when they’re on farm.”
The farming arm of VetPartners cares for: