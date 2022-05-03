3 May 2022
Money will allow team members across the group to undertake research projects and further overall evidence base for clinical decision-making.
From left: VetPartners clinical board members Natalie Robinson, director of clinical research and excellence in practice Rachel Dean, Jenny Stavisky and Hannah Doit.
VetPartners has launched a £100,000 research fund to allow clinical team members to apply to undertake research projects.
The aim of the fund is to help increase the evidence base for clinical decision-making by increasing the amount of research conducted by the group’s practices.
Employees working in clinical settings in the UK or Europe will be able to apply to the fund if they are planning research to answer key clinical questions, with money available for any species.
Ideas would be pitched to the VetPartners clinical board and funding would be awarded by members of the senior management team, including chief executive Jo Malone, and director of clinical research and excellence in practice Rachel Dean.
Dr Dean said: “We are very excited to launch this fund that will benefit our team members and our businesses, while improving patient outcomes, care of animals and experience for our clients.
“We are dedicated to promoting evidence-based veterinary practice and so it is critical we fund practice-based research that answers the important questions our teams face every day.
“Through these awards we will also grow the clinical research community within VetPartners, increase the skills and knowledge of our team, and increase job satisfaction for our colleagues.”
Any project would require ethical approval from a recognised academic ethics panel, or the RCVS ethics review panel or overseas equivalent.
Anyone who gains a grant would be encouraged and supported to share their findings at external events, such as congresses, and VetPartners will disseminate their findings to the wider profession.
Applications close on 1 July and can be submitted online.