15 Jan 2024
Practice group’s team members voted for the organisation, which provides free veterinary care and services to pets of homeless people, as its chosen charity for 2024.
Image © Love Phodography
Practice group VetPartners has made StreetVet its charity for 2024, vowing to raise much-needed funds and provide volunteers in the coming 12 months.
The charity came top in a VetPartners poll looking for a good cause to succeed Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust.
StreetVet offers free veterinary care and services to pets belonging to homeless people, and as well as pledging to raise funds, VetPartners vets and VNs will swap their practices for the pavement to volunteer for the charity at one of its 23 outreach locations.
Many people experiencing homelessness face having to choose between a roof over their heads or giving up their pet, but the StreetVet accredited hostel scheme has been set up to keep them together and provide free vet care to registered pets in hostels.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “Homelessness is a growing problem across the UK, and many people experiencing homelessness own a pet that may have been part of their life before they lost the roof over their head.
“Our colleagues are incredibly caring and committed to giving back to worthy causes. I think this is going to be a well-supported charity, and I can’t wait to see what kind of fund-raising activities they organise.”
Jade Statt, clinical director at StreetVet and its co-founder with vet Sam Joseph, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been chosen by the employees of VetPartners to be their charity of the year partner for 2024.
“The donations that we will receive from VetPartners throughout this partnership will help StreetVet continue our vital work in providing free veterinary care to the pets of those experiencing homelessness across the UK.
“Unfortunately, the need for our services continues to rise significantly – especially since the cost of living crisis. Funding is crucial in allowing us to meet this increase in demand, so all the funds raised will have a significant impact in helping us to continue the work we do.”