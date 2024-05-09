9 May 2024
Company says Kaminox combines a unique blend of potassium and B-vitamins, to help cats and dogs affected by hypokalaemia, which can be caused by issues such as reduced kidney function.
VetPlus has launched a new supplement in powdered sachet form to support vets in managing potassium levels in cats and dogs.
It was originally available solely as an oral liquid supplement, but is now in sachets that contain a more concentrated level of potassium for vets to administer to larger pets or those requiring a higher dose.
The sachets are sold in packs of 30 with a scoop for administration. The liquid is available in 60ml and 120ml bottles.
Jackie Marshall, technical advisor at VetPlus, said: “We’re committed to developing market-leading product solutions that give our veterinary partners the best options to offer their clients.
“Alongside the existing liquid supplement, the launch of Kaminox sachets will provide further support to veterinary professionals in managing potassium levels in cats and dogs when required.
“The premium formula, developed by our in-house research and development team, not only includes potassium gluconate to support potassium levels, but also has B-vitamins for overall nutritional support.”
