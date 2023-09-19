19 Sept 2023
Aprylic supports animals with conditions such as idiopathic epilepsy and cognitive dysfunction.
Aprylic is a highly purified medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) supplement that can now be used as part of a multimodal approach to support brain health in dogs and cats.
VetPlus said it had developed the product using insights from the latest research around MCTs and their benefit for animals with particular neurological conditions. Originally announced at BSAVA Congress 2023, the supplement, which can be added to food, is in stock and available at wholesalers.
VetPlus technical advisor Jackie Marshall, who worked with the company’s research and development team on the new launch, said: “Glucose is the primary and preferred energy source used by the brain, but in epilepsy and cognitive dysfunction, glucose metabolism in the brain can become impaired.
“In these conditions, therefore, the brain can benefit from an alternative energy source. This is where MCTs come in, as part of a multimodal approach.”
“We’ve been working on the development of an MCT supplement for some time as we believe it can have a significant impact when used in clinical practice. We are excited to launch Aprylic to help vets support brain health in their clients’ dogs and cats.”
For further details, contact your VetPlus representative or visit the VetPlus website.