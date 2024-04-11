11 Apr 2024
Global animal nutrition firm expands on its Sustain range with launch of new feline formulation.
VetPlus has launched two new supplements for cats, supporting their gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and kidney health.
The global company, which has been leading nutraceutical development in the profession and has more than 3,000 veterinary practices in the UK recommending its products, has expanded its Sustain range with the launch of a new formulation.
It said Sustain for Cats will be the first feline UK veterinary product to contain a prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic, helping cats to maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract and supporting the immune system.
The company has also launched Gomega for Cats, which comes in an airless pump to provide the correct amount for cats while keeping the product fresh.
Gomega for Cats contains a highly purified fish oil source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids that support cardiovascular health and kidney function.
Jackie Marshall, technical advisor at VetPlus, said: “The launch of these two products will help our veterinary partners provide the best care for felines – from gastrointestinal support through to aiding with renal and cardiac health.
“Gomega for Cats is a highly concentrated EPA [eicosapentaenoic acid] and DHA [docosahexaenoic acid]-rich Omega-3 fatty acid supplement, while Sustain for Cats contains a unique blend of ingredients that help maintain a healthy gastrointestinal bacterial population.
“Both formulas have been expertly developed by our in-house research and development team to provide vets with the best products on the market.”
For more information, visit the VetPlus website.