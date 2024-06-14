14 Jun
Vets and nurses have been urged to re-engage with the issue of canine fertility or risk the emergence of the next XL bully-type breed.
Angelika von Heimendahl, one of only two UK-based European specialists in reproduction (small animal), also warned that chronic issues around poor breed health were likely to persist if the professions did not step into the void currently being filled by fertility clinics.
In a session at BVA Live, she warned that if the vet sector did not take action, the next “XL bully sold in pyramid schemes from fertility clinics will be here”.
Opening her lecture, Dr Von Heimendahl said: “Closing down fertility clinics is all very well, but there is a huge demand that we have never provided for. But there are areas where we have let our breeders in the UK down.
“If we want responsible breeders, there’s a lot we can do. The quality of the future dog population depends on our input.”
At current ownership levels, the UK needs 166,000 litters of dogs per year, but Dr von Heimendahl suggested demand was being filled with dogs “churned out by fertility clinics” and with many unhealthy examples in exploding populations, such as the XL bully and French bulldog.
She indicated an increase in specialists in small animal reproduction would help the UK’s efforts.
While the UK, with its population of 67 million people and between 10 to 12 million dogs, has two specialists – Dr von Heimendahl and Gary England – Sweden, by contrast, has 13 for its 10.5 million people.
Areas veterinary professionals can help in include providing advice and guidance on health testing and temperament, as well as support throughout the process of selecting dogs to breed from.
More importantly, they can provide progesterone testing and artificial insemination – both classified as acts of veterinary surgery illegal for laypeople to conduct. This legal position was reinforced by an RCVS Standards and Advice update in 2023.
It is estimated the UK has 300 to 500 fertility clinics, which do not need to register, but vary in size and standards.
Dr von Heimandahl said that while many display a range of services including artificial insemination, they often do not make it clear if a vet is employed. Dr von Heimendahl, often called on as an expert for cases involving clinics, recounted one where a vet had previously been employed, but had left.
For the following two years, the clinic had continued to perform acts of veterinary surgery, including caesareans.
Dr von Heimandahl said: “It is not known how many dogs and puppies died at the hands of this clinic. Once you open the door there is no end to what can happen.”
On the fertility clinic issues, BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “If we are to tackle the proliferation of unregulated fertility clinics and address growing concerns around the welfare of animals under the care of these facilities, the veterinary profession needs to take a more active role in providing assisted canine breeding services.
“As it stands, only a small number of vets in the UK offer proactive assisted breeding services to dog owners. Dr von Heimendahl spotlighted this issue and the need to develop vet-led teams with the skills and knowledge to build a field of specialism in this area.”
The RCVS set up a reporting service for potential breaches of the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) at clinics, and decided on a ringfenced budget of £100,000 for it at its June council meeting.
Instances can be reported by emailing breachvsa@rcvs.org.uk