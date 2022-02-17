17 Feb 2022
Claire Mellish.
A vet who plans to be part of the first team to successfully row the Northwest Passage has begun preparations for the famously treacherous route.
Claire Mellish will be joining the expedition, which intends to highlight the impacts of climate change, following months of training.
Dr Mellish, a University of Edinburgh graduate, lives and works in Ontario, Canada, and will be the only woman, the only vet and the youngest member of the 16-strong team as they cover the dangerous 3,700km route from Baffin Island, Canada to Point Barrow, Alaska.
Dr Mellish said: “The sad reality is that this expedition is only possible because of the retreating ice in the Arctic Ocean.
“As a team, we are going to use our experiences to document and highlight the affects of climate change in Arctic regions. We will be collecting data for research into microplastics in partnership with New York University and Big Blue Ocean Cleanup.
“The team will be unbiased in their approach to data collection and we will be reporting the facts as we see them.
“Throughout the row, the team will encounter many risks and difficulties, including icebergs, strong winds, rough waves and, potentially, polar bears. Preparation is key, and as a team we have all been working hard to ensure we are both physically and mentally prepared for the expedition.”
The team has been using satellite imaging to study the ice and estimate the best time to launch the journey, which is thought to be around June.
The Northwest Passage was previously believed to have been impossible to cross. Since the 15th century, sailors have sought a route through the treacherous passage, which passes over the northern coast of Canada, and has bested expeditions led by explorers such as Captain Cook and Sir John Franklin.
In 1906, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first to successfully navigate the passage by ship.
Other members of Dr Mellish’s team are based in the UK, Canada, the US, Africa, Barbados and Hong Kong. The expedition will be led by world record-holding ocean rower Leven Brown.
The team plans to take two ocean class, 44ft rowing boats designed by former Aston Martin engineer Ruairi Grimes. The self-righting vessels come equipped with carbon Kevlar shells to provide both strength and insulation, as well as 100 days’ worth of food.
The boats are a new design and have passed sea trials, including a team row from Newcastle upon Tyne to Orkney in the summer of 2021.
Dr Mellish added: “Growing up in Scotland, I have always lived near the sea or lochs and have loved water, whether that be swimming, paddleboarding, fishing, rowing or anything else.
“I am relatively new to rowing as a sport, but have always had a thirst for adventure and passion for the outdoors.
“I am fascinated by Arctic environments, and when I was 16 I travelled to Norway as part of a British Exploring Society expedition for three weeks. This expedition opened my eyes to the wonderful places in the Arctic Circle and since then I have been looking for opportunities to further explore the Arctic.
“As a young woman in a difficult profession, who has recently spent most of their time focusing on books and studying rather than the outdoors and adventure, I want to use my experiences from this expedition to help positively influence other young individuals – especially women – to get outside and get exploring.
“I want to also show others that when you put your mind to something you really can reach your goals, no matter how unattainable they may seem at first.
“I do hope that my expedition may also be an inspiration to others in the veterinary industry, and that I can be a positive ambassador for the veterinary profession, to help others find that work-life balance and go out and try something new.“
Dr Mellish has launched a fund-raising page in a bid to raise donations and sponsors, to help fund the expedition and its environmental goals, as they use the opportunity to collect data from the region to be passed on to climate scientists at New York University and Big Blue Ocean Cleanup.