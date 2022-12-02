2 Dec 2022
The plea comes after Cats Protection and Dogs Trust reported a surge in the number of animals being referred to their fostering services.
David Martin (pictured inset), IVC’s animal welfare advisor, is backing vets to help vulnerable patients and clients. Main image © Maria Sbytova / Adobe Stock
One of the UK’s biggest veterinary care providers has called for the industry as a whole to do more to support animals and their owners who are facing domestic abuse.
The plea from IVC Evidensia comes after two charities reported an “alarming” surge in the number of animals being referred to their fostering services.
But bosses estimate their support programme to help professionals report suspected cases of non-accidental injuries (NAIs) to pets has already supported dozens of practices over the past two years.
They said they want to support the wider sector to tackle the problem, having highlighted the scheme to thousands of delegates at the recent London Vet Show (LVS).
David Martin, IVC’s animal welfare advisor, said: “The initiative is a chance for us to provide veterinary professionals in the UK with the support that they need to improve animal welfare, through advice, resources and practical support in dealing with these very challenging cases.”
The issue has been brought into sharp focus following a nationwide appeal from Cats Protection and Dogs Trust, launched to coincide with the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which began on 25 November, for more foster carers to take in the pets of owners fleeing domestic violence situations.
The two groups said that, between January and September of this year, referrals to their Paws Protect and Freedom Project initiatives in London and the south-east were up by 58% and 59% on the same period in 2021.
Nationally, Dogs Trust said Freedom Project referrals are up by 55% to more than 1,200, while the number of cats being fostered through Paws Protect also jumped by 32% during the same period.
Freedom Project manager Laura Saunders said initiatives like theirs and Paws Protect offer a crucial lifeline as many refuges are unable to accept pets.
She said: “It’s more important than ever that we are there to support anyone experiencing domestic abuse who needs to flee to safety with their pet.
“To instil fear and entrap, perpetrators prey on the strong bonds people have with their beloved pets – making these animals vulnerable to abuse because of the psychological and emotional damage that this causes.
“While we are pleased to have been able to help so many people, there is still very much a need for our service, and we urgently need more foster carers across the UK so that we can continue this life-saving work.”
Paws Protect manager Amy Hyde said: “Already, Paws Protect has supported more than 1,000 cats and their families escaping domestic abuse. Those aren’t just numbers. They are families who were able to find safety and were able to rebuild their lives with their animals.
“The number of cats we have cared for this year has increased by 32%, and we want to ensure that we are here for each and every cat who needs us, but we can only do this with the support of our amazing volunteer foster carers.”
Richard Sinclair, IVC’s UK welfare lead, said the charities’ report was “alarming”, adding: “I would urge all UK veterinary teams and staff to assist in these projects in any way they can.”
The IVC programme was initially launched for its own staff in November 2020, but was made available to all UK practices last year after Dogs Trust research showed most domestic violence cases in the home also involved an animal being abused.
The company estimates that it has helped more than 50 of its own practices with cases during that period, and distributed more than 2,000 stickers containing QR codes that enabled professionals with concerns to access direct and confidential support during LVS.
Help can be accessed all year round, with most cases being responded to within just a couple of hours. Issues that are raised out of hours will be looked at on the next working day.
Dr Martin said: “Through this support network, our welfare team has enabled countless patients (and at times, vulnerable people) to be extracted from abusive environments, and have secured convictions.
“We hope that more vets and nurses are able to make use of this fantastic support network and we, in turn, are able to assist many more vulnerable patients and people in getting the help that they need.”
More details of the IVC programme are available via ivcevidensia.com/nai and practices that would like to order stickers for their own surgeries are advised to email [email protected]
Meanwhile, would-be dog and cat foster carers can visit www.dogstrustfreedomproject.org.uk or www.cats.org.uk/paws-protect to find out more about how they can help.