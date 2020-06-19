19 Jun 2020
VetPartners, which looks after 30% off the UK’s dairy population and 45% of all pigs, wants main retailers and food service sector to source from UK’s food supply chains.
One of the country’s largest veterinary groups is calling on the UK’s retail and food service sector to prioritise British produce, even if future trade deals allow lower-standard food imports.
Ian Cure, who is farm director at VetPartners, will be contacting the UK’s chief retailers to discuss how they can support British farmers in the months and years to come.
Last month, MPs rejected amendments to the Agriculture Bill, put forward by MP Neil Parish, that would have banned cheaply produced imports. Many, including fellow MP and vet Neil Hudson, want the Lords to send the bill back to the Commons, and he told Vet Times opportunity existed to “raise animal welfare and food production standards both here and around the world”.
Mr Cure said the retail and food service sectors had a high level of influence, and their support would aid consumers in their food-buying choices.
He said: “We are asking retailers to prioritise a range of Red Tractor certified produce at varying prices – while avoiding designating shelf space to imports of a lower quality. Likewise, the food service sector can choose to source from UK food supply chains.
“We are incredibly concerned about how the higher welfare and production standards in UK agriculture will be protected long term, given that MPs failed to enshrine that protection in law when voting against the recent amendment to the Agriculture Bill last month.”
Mr Cure has been backed by the clinical directors at all 28 of VetPartners farm or mixed practices. Between them, VetPartners practices look after 30% of the UK’s dairy population and 45% of its pigs.
He added: “Future trade deals to allow the import of cheap food from countries outside of the EU would be a step in the wrong direction, as our farmers will not be competing on an even playing field as they attempt to compete with countries with lower costs of production.
“If the UK livestock sector is forced to adopt practices that are frowned upon in Europe to compete, such as the American applications of hormone growth treatments and chlorinated chicken, we would be severely risking our local, lucrative European export market.
“We see it as imperative that higher welfare standards are maintained, while reducing the carbon footprint of our food supply – it’s the right, sustainable thing to do. As MPs have let down the sector, we are now calling on retailers and the food service industry to back UK farming.”