16 Sept 2026
Specialist vets resolved case of Budd-Chiari syndrome with a fluoroscopic-guided transatrial stent procedure.
Soft-coated wheaten terrier Barney was referred to Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals.
A specialist vet has hailed the “extremely rewarding” recovery of a dog after successfully treating a rare life-threatening heart condition with a complex procedure.
Soft-coated wheaten terrier Barney was referred to Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals in County Down after a three-month buildup of fluid in the abdominal cavity had not responded to attempts at medical management.
RCVS and European cardiology specialist Julie Hamilton Elliott’s investigations revealed a complex case of Budd-Chiari syndrome, with a large 4cmx3.7cm cardiac mass located between the right and left atrium causing significant venous compression and severe congestive hepatopathy.
The team opted for a “highly technical” but minimally invasive intervention of a fluoroscopic-guided transatrial stent procedure.
After mapping the extent of the vascular obstruction, the team used specialised catheters and guidewires to deploy the stent, which was confirmed to have immediately restored flow.
Barney subsequently made a “seamless” recovery and was fit for discharge 24 hours after the procedure.
His two-week re-evaluation showed complete resolution of the fluid buildup, and he was said to have returned to his normal self.
Dr Hamilton Elliot said: “It was extremely rewarding to successfully relieve Barney’s clinical signs through transatrial stenting as his quality of life was rapidly declining.
“Despite the complexity of the procedure, he was able to return to his owners the following day.
“This highlights one of the major benefits of interventional cardiology – in experienced hands, we can offer a minimally invasive, low pain procedure with rapid recovery for many patients.”