12 Nov 2020
Sarah Ramsey, clinical director at Alder Veterinary Practice in Surrey, has vowed to undertake challenges each month for a year in memory of Ariana Jahangir and charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.
Sarah Ramsey is raising funds for charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.
A vet is on a mission to complete 12 challenges in 12 months in memory of a friend’s five-year-old daughter to raise money to combat sudden cardiac deaths in young people.
Sarah Ramsey – clinical director at Alder Veterinary Practice in Guildford, Surrey – is undergoing the challenges following the death of Ariana Jahangir and hopes to raise £3,000 for charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).
The sudden death shocked Dr Ramsey, making her determined to raise money to help ensure other families do not have to endure the pain of the Ariana’s parents Rouge and Tariq.
Dr Ramsey said: “Ariana was a friend of my son at school. They were in the same class and she helped him settle in. That’s how we became friends with Rouge and Tariq. Ariana was a really popular, sweet, clever, talented little girl and my son describes her as wonderful, perfect and kind.
“Suddenly, in September 2018, Ariana became very unwell and was quickly moved to a specialist hospital, where she was found to be in heart failure. Tests showed she had a dilated cardiomyopathy and she was placed on a transplant list.”
Dr Ramsey added: “Sadly, while waiting for a donor, she passed away on 16 November 2018, aged just five. It was such a shock and was very upsetting for everyone who knew Ariana, Rouge and Tariq.
“It is unthinkable that your child can suddenly become critically ill having shown no signs of illness and just heartbreaking to contemplate losing them.”
Dr Ramsey teamed up with fellow school mum Jennifer Campbell to raise £3,000 by taking part in 2019’s London Landmarks Half Marathon.
She has been planning to do challenges every month this year, and while some were cancelled, replacement events were found. She completed the Maverick X TRIBE Run Free 2020 and the Maverick Adidas Terrence Original Surrey on back-to-back days in October – a total of 36km – and ticking off challenges eight and nine.
Dr Ramsey added: “CRY has been extremely helpful in the emotional and clinical support it has provided for Rouge and Tariq. I’ve also learned that every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions.
“Both COVID-19 and the storms earlier in the year have tried to scupper things for me, but I am back on track to finish it all and if anyone wants to help this amazing charity, they can donate via my JustGiving page.
“With all donations, CRY can reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death by working with cardiologists and family doctors to establish good practice and appropriate screening facilities to promote and protect the cardiac health of our young.”