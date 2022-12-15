15 Dec 2022
Dog owners are being urged to remain “calm, but vigilant” amid concerns that more cases could follow.
Distal limb lesion is one of the symptoms of Alabama rot.
Dog owners are being urged to remain “calm, but vigilant” after a new case of the potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) was confirmed in Devon.
The case, in Plymouth, is the second incidence of the disease during the current season and the eighth across the UK overall this year.
Also known as Alabama rot, the disease causes skin lesions and affects the kidneys, and has a 90% mortality rate.
Experts at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire fear more cases could follow.
Josh Walker, who heads the practice’s CRGV research unit, said: “Unfortunately, we find ourselves at the time of year when cases are most commonly identified and, sadly, we have to confirm a second case of the ‘season’ and eighth in total this year.
“We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm, but vigilant and seek advice from their vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.
“Treatment largely revolves around management of the sudden onset kidney failure and, sadly, with our current understanding of the disease, is only successful in around 10% of cases.”
Last year, Anderson Moores launched a dedicated website on the disease, which includes an interactive map showing the locations of all the confirmed cases in the UK.
Mr Walker said: “Although an environmental trigger has not been definitively proven, the seasonality of the disease makes it eminently possible and the map allows everyone to see the location of confirmed cases.”
This winter marks 10 years since the first case of Alabama rot was discovered in the UK. With research ongoing into its causes, we have introduced an Alabama rot collection on Vet Times CPD+.
The collection includes a webinar with David Walker, referrals managing director in the south of the UK for Linnaeus, as well as an image library and links to additional resources.