12 Jan 2023
Dog owners should be urged by vet professionals to remain on their guard against the disease, despite a sharp fall in the number of recorded cases in 2022.
Distal limb lesion is one of the symptoms of Alabama rot.
Two new cases of the potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) have been confirmed by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.
The Hampshire practice said the latest incidents of the disease – which is also known as Alabama rot – were recorded in Bolton and Lambourn, Berkshire, and brought the UK case total for 2022 to 11.
However, although this is the lowest recorded figure since 2013, the practice’s research unit has warned owners still need to be on their guard.
Josh Walker, the unit’s co-lead, said: “Unfortunately, this is the time of year when cases are most commonly identified and, sadly, we have seen the third and fourth cases of the ‘season’.
“We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm, but vigilant, and seek advice from their vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”
A total of 290 CRGV cases have been recorded in the UK since the disease, which affects the kidneys and has a 90% mortality rate, was first detected here in 2012. But the number of confirmed cases in 2022 was fewer than half of the 28 that were recorded the previous year.
All confirmed cases of the disease in the UK are recorded on a map which features on a dedicated website set up by Anderson Moores in 2021.
Although no environmental links have been confirmed, Mr Walker said the seasonal nature of the disease meant such triggers are possible.