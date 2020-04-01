1 Apr 2020
Full programme of speakers across three streams confirmed for online CPD event, with delegates urged to make at least a £30 donation via JustGiving page to NHS frontline.
A consortium of vets and animal health companies has formed to provide CPD to housebound vet professionals and raise funds for colleagues in the NHS.
In just the latest example of the profession coming together during the COVID-19 crisis, Vets for NHS has been formed to offer a three-stream online CPD event featuring leading veterinary speakers and raise money for human health professionals on the frontline fighting the pandemic.
Boehringer Ingelheim, MSD Animal Health, Nimrod and Scottish Vet Fair have joined practising vets to create Vets for NHS, and speakers already confirmed for the event – from 9am on 9 April – include:
More names will be added and a website has been created. More details are also available on the Vets for NHS Facebook page, which has already garnered more than 500 likes.
More details are also available via email.
One of the organisers, equine vet James Wallace, said: “The format is three streams with the option to join any on equine, small animal and farm animal.
“It will count as six hours of CPD and we request people make at least a £30 donation out of their CPD budget.”
In a description on the Facebook page, NHS for Vets stated: “We are dedicated to offering support to our colleagues in the NHS who are working tirelessly to care for those affected by COVID-19.
“Our aim is to raise money for these wonderful people while providing some great online CPD to those many veterinary professionals who are stuck at home feeling helpless.
“All we ask in return is for all delegates to make a contribution to this cause through our JustGiving page.”