14 Nov
First ever consensus statement has been published in American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine journal.
A first consensus statement provides official guidelines to vets for the first time on managing seizure emergencies in dogs and cats.
The statement – published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, the journal of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) – is the first consensus statement for management of status epilepticus and cluster seizures.
Work on the statement was an acknowledgement that seizure emergencies are common, but challenging disorders, with complex pathophysiology; are progressive drug-resistant and self-sustaining; and have a high morbidity and mortality.
Lack of standardised official directives has led to a divergence of how to treat them among many vets.
A panel of five specialists – chaired by Marios Charalambous and supported by Karen Muñana, Ned E Patterson, Simon Platt and Holger Volk – evaluated and amalgamated existing evidence in peer-reviewed literature to form recommendations in the statement.
When clinical evidence was deficient, they instead drew on data from pharmacokinetic studies, foundational research and principles in human medicine to compile the recommendations, which were reviewed and assessed by ACVIM diplomates.
Dr Charalambous, who is an associate at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, said: “This consensus statement stands as the culmination of extensive endeavours aimed at addressing the management of complex, yet frequently encountered, neurological emergencies.”
Dr Charalambous added: “Not only does the statement provide universally applicable official guidelines for both primary and specialised clinicians, but it also introduces a novel perspective on the therapeutic approach to seizure emergencies, while highlighting potential avenues for future research in this domain.”
Dr Volk – one of the panelists and a professor at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover – said: “This pioneering consensus statement represents a momentous advancement in enhancing the management of seizure emergencies in veterinary medicine, and I take great pride in having been a part of this endeavour.”