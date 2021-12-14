14 Dec 2021
National Milk Laboratories’ FarmAssist dataset, from more than 200 vet practices, shows total use is dropping and huge fall in highest priority critically important antibiotics.
Dairy farms are well on course to meet targets for reduction in antibiotic use, according to latest data from more than 200 veterinary practices.
In a report tracking usage on dairy farms across the British herd between 2017 and 2020, total use in mg/PCU (population correction unit, the standard set by the European Medicines Agency) has fallen from 22.7mg/PCU to 19.7mg/PCU in 2020.
Use of injectable highest priority critically important antibiotics (HPCIAs) has fallen 96% from 0.592mg/PCU in 2017 to 0.021mg/PCU in 2020, and use of IM HPCIA fell 95% in the same period.
The figures are revealed in a report by the National Milk Laboratories’ (NML) FarmAssist scheme, which includes data from more than 200 UK practices and covers 1,129 herds as of last year.
While antibiotic use in UK agriculture is among the lowest in Europe, dairy, beef and sheep sectors have historically struggled to evidence their usage.
The Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance has agreed tough new targets for antibiotic use, and the Farm Assist dataset – which will be followed by a report in the new year on 2021’s figures – shows the dairy sector’s progress.
Eamon Watson, veterinary advisor to NML, said: “Of course, recording antibiotic use is only half the picture; it’s important for vets to use this information to work with their farmers to maintain antibiotic reduction programmes and ensure appropriate use on farm.
“Having a measure for overall antibiotic use, alongside a breakdown of injectable or tube use, can often open the conversation for milking cow treatments and mastitis control, and antibiotic use in youngstock alongside vaccine use for respiratory disease.
“Vets can view the farm level report for their producers through the FarmAssist vet portal. We have always seen these reports as a discussion document – something to print, to take on farm, and to get the pen out for a sit-down review with the producer.”
The full 2017-20 FarmAssist report is available through the NML website.