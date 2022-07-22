22 Jul 2022
An Irish practice has urged owners to be vigilant after reporting several cases of the disease.
Coco recovered from parvovirus after treatment by the MyVet team.
Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant after an outbreak of parvovirus was reported by vets at a practice in the Republic of Ireland.
MyVet – which has practices in Firhouse and Lucan in County Dublin, as well as Maynooth in County Kildare – says it has seen several confirmed cases of the disease.
Lead veterinary surgeon Shauna Quinn said owners should contact their vet immediately if they believe their dog is displaying any symptoms of the virus, as faecal samples or swabs can be tested for it.
She said: “Unfortunately, the virus is highly resistant and can remain in the environment for many months outside, so it is important to spread the word about it so that more dog owners can be aware of its severity, take precautions and be able to spot the symptoms.”