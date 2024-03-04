4 Mar
The move by the Cat-Kind group follows a surge in the numbers of cats requiring rescue accommodation and fears that the problem will only worsen in the months ahead.
Senior charity vets are spearheading a new drive to promote feline neutering as good for cats, their owners and the wider population.
With estimates suggesting more than a million UK cats are currently unneutered, the coalition – whose members include many leading welfare charities – wants owners to have the procedure carried out by the time their pets are four months old, and before they can become pregnant.
Ian Futter, CVO for one member organisation, the Scottish SPCA, said neutering offered “numerous benefits”.
He said: “Neutering discourages male cats from scent marking and roaming and makes it less likely they’ll get involved in fights.
“There’s absolutely no need for your cat to have a litter of kittens before getting her neutered – that’s a complete myth.
“Neutering your cat at four months old is good for your pet, good for your pocket and good for animal welfare.”
The plea, which coincided with World Spay Day on 27 February, was accompanied by figures that indicated a significant increase in the number of cats being cared for by some of the charities that are Cat-Kind members.
The RSPCA said the number of cats on its waiting lists in January was up by 37% since last July alone, while nearly £13,000 a week is being spent by the organisation on private boarding facilities because its rescue centres are full.
Although Battersea saw a 34% rise in the number of kittens and young cats entering its care last year, the number being looked after in Cats Protection centres was only up by 5% last month compared to the same point in 2023.
But the number of kittens born in Cats Protection care rocketed by 47%, and with the main kitten season still several months away, fears are growing the demand on rescue organisations – which is already considered to be at unprecedented levels – will rise even further.
Those fears are emphasised by the findings of the 2023 PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report survey, in which 13% of cat-owning participants admitted their pets were not neutered.
Although the RSPCA said it has neutered 46,000 cats alone during the past decade, that proportion equates to around 1.4 million animals if applied to the UK cat population as a whole.
Sarah Elliott, Cats Protection’s central veterinary officer, said: “Cats are prolific breeders, with one female capable of giving birth to up to 18 kittens a year.
“For the cat population to be controlled, the timing of neutering as well as the overall number of cats neutered is critical.
“Sadly, many female cats are unneutered by the time they reach a year old, meaning they could have already had at least one litter.”
As well as neutering their existing pets, owners seeking a new pet are being encouraged to adopt a rescue cat, rather than purchasing one, to help ease the burden on rescue centres.
The RSPCA has reported a 30% fall in rehoming requests and cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “It’s heartbreaking that we are seeing so many amazing cats flooding our centres and branches, and having to go on waiting lists in private boarding.”