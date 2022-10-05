5 Oct 2022
More than 32kg of veterinary books owned by farm vet Peter Clark, who died in July, have a new home with students at the University of Zimbabwe’s vet school in Harare.
A farm vet’s legacy is living on with colleagues of the future after his veterinary book collection was donated to help students in Zimbabwe.
Peter Clark, who began his career working in Cheshire before a long stint at Shepton Vets in Somerset, retired in 2005 and died in July this year.
A keen supporter of new vets and students, his wife Hilary Clark decided his huge range of veterinary books would find an ideal new home with the vet school at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare.
Long-time colleague Peter Edmondson said: “His wife donated all his veterinary books – 32kg of them – to the Harare vet school in Zimbabwe.
“He was passionate about supporting students and loved taking students out on calls to teach them new skills.
“He would have been delighted that his vet books found a good home in the Harare Vet School. All the vet schools in developing countries really value what we would consider old textbooks.”