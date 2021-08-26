26 Aug 2021
BVA in Northern Ireland had fed into the earlier consultations, and says it is “disappointing” launch document “makes no mention of the role of the veterinary profession” in future policy plans.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
The BVA has called on Northern Ireland’s Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to put vets and their relationship with farmers at the heart of future farming policy.
Responding to key outcomes outlined in the Future Agricultural Policy Framework Portfolio for Northern Ireland, the BVA voiced disappointment that the launch document made no mention of the role of the veterinary profession to achieve its goals.
It had fed into the original future farming consultation and recommended vets should be referenced because of the integral role they play in securing positive outcomes for animal health and welfare and public health.
The new portfolio was launched on 24 August by agriculture minister Edwin Poots, and sets out the future direction of farming support in Northern Ireland.
It features details on how a future farming regime can meet key outcomes around productivity, sustainability, resilience and supply chain functionality.
Mark Little, BVA Northern Ireland branch president, said: “We’re pleased that the minister recognises that our future agricultural regime must promote animal health and welfare and public health, but it’s disappointing that this week’s portfolio makes no mention of the role of the veterinary profession in achieving this.
“An opportunity has been missed to capture from the outset the central role of veterinary expertise in achieving the stated aims of increasing productivity, enhancing environmental protection and improving resilience.
“Agriculture faces unprecedented challenges, but we should all be seizing the chance to help shape a positive future, and it’s essential that vets and the vet-farmer relationship are at the heart of it.
“We have fed back our initial views to DAERA, and will ensure that the valuable part that vets have to play in making this vision a reality comes through strongly when we respond to the forthcoming public consultation.”