6 Sept
Bristol Veterinary Specialists is asking for support on the study, which aims to improve understanding into the causes of seizures in the breed.
A specialist hospital in Bristol is asking the profession for help with its research into idiopathic epilepsy in border collies.
Led by Hélène Vandenberghe (neurology), Emma Roberts (internal medicine) and Nicolas Granger (neurology), a team at Bristol Veterinary Specialists (BVS) has launched the research to understand more about the complicated disease.
Border collies are frequently affected by idiopathic epilepsy and despite the use of anti-epileptic medication, affected dogs can continue to have poor seizure control.
Researchers hope that the study, which is being funded by CVS as part of its clinical research grants scheme, will give them a better understanding of the cause(s) of seizures in the breed.
In humans, there are confirmed links between vitamin B12 deficiency and seizures and additionally that the use of anti-epileptic medication can reduce vitamin B12 levels, leading to exacerbation of epilepsy.
Border collies can suffer from a genetic condition called Imerslund-Gräsbeck syndrome, which reduces the blood and cellular levels of vitamin B12. Due to these findings, the team will specifically be looking at the role of vitamin B12 in epilepsy in border collies.
The BVS team is putting out a call to the profession to ask if owners may like to put their dogs forward, and to ask vets seeing these pets in primary care practices to get involved.
They are looking for border collies who are either:
Dogs with known renal (kidney) disease, hypothyroidism, chronic or protein losing enteropathy, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and hypothyroidism cannot be included as control dogs.
Participating dogs do not need to be referred to BVS to take part in this study and can be seen by their own vet. All tests included in the study are covered by the grant and so there are no additional costs for the owner.
For further information, to become involved, or to refer a case, contact referrals@bristolvetspecialists.co.uk