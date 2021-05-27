27 May 2021
Improve International confirms two-day event will be back at Haydock Park Racecourse on 15 and 16 September with 36 hours of CPD to choose from.
Image © Alexander P Kapp / Wikimedia Commons
Vets in the north will be getting a show of their own when the Vets North congress returns this September.
Vets North will be a face-to-face event at Haydock Park Racecourse in Merseyside on 15 and 16 September.
The two-day event, organised by global veterinary CPD specialist Improve International, will offer 36 hours of CPD to choose from.
Improve International head of publishing Helen Richmond said: “While technological innovation has made online congresses much more engaging and accessible over the past year, we felt the time was right to bring Vets North back in a face-to-face environment.
“Many of our previous delegates have already told us how much they are looking forward to being able to learn and enjoy some social time together again.
“As usual this year’s programme will include presentations and lectures from global experts, who will give advice and share knowledge that can be implemented in practice immediately.”
Ms Richmond added: “We would like to thank Elanco as our lead sponsor of this year’s Vets North, and we thank our other partners and sponsors for their support and loyalty during this difficult year.
“Naturally, keeping delegates safe is our highest priority, so we are working with the venue to ensure the Government’s recommendations are implemented to the full and that Haydock Park is a COVID-secure venue.”