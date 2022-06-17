17 Jun 2022
Bookings open for November event in Leeds, which will include speakers such as Søren Boysen from the University of Calgary and Sophie Adamantos from Paragon Referrals in Wakefield.
Image: Vets Now.
Vets Now has opened bookings today (17 June) for the emergency and critical care (ECC) congress, back as an in-person event after two years online.
Søren Boysen from the University of Calgary and Sophie Adamantos from Paragon Referrals in Wakefield will be among the high-profile speakers, while Victoria Gosling, chief executive of GB Snowsport, will open proceedings as keynote speaker, focusing on perseverance, resilience and teamwork.
Vets Now and IVC Evidensia’s John Williams, WSAVA executive director Richard Casey and VDS trainer Elly Russell will also be attending.
Taking place at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds from 3 to 4 November, this year’s event will consist of 80 hours of CPD across seven streams, covering hypotension and sepsis to breaking bad news to clients.
Arlene Connor, RVN and head of clinical operations at Vets Now and IVC Evidensia, has – alongside national ECC lead Dan Lewis – planned the veterinary and nursing programme. She said: “We’re so excited to be returning to the Royal Armouries for our 19th Vets Now ECC Congress – around a theme which celebrates us all being together again.
“The past two years have been a challenge for all of us in the veterinary professions, and we hope to mitigate that with a return to face-to-face learning and networking, as well as the chance to have some fun.
“Events like this can be hugely inspirational – for the organisers, as well as the attendees – and we truly can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors like old times.”
Dr Lewis, ECC specialist at Vets Now and IVC Evidensia, said: “There’s a brilliant line-up of live speakers, workshops, a packed exhibition hall, and more opportunities than ever for delegates to meet old friends and make new ones, as well as to learn from some of the world’s leading veterinary experts discussing emergency and critical care.
“Our programme again this year has been carefully tailored to provide an inclusive learning experience for vets and vet nurses, no matter what stage they’re at in their career, from students through to specialists.”
Vet Times is the headline media partner with Woodley Equipment the headline sponsor. Full ticket information is online.