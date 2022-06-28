28 Jun 2022
A leading emergency care provider has unveiled a new app providing advice on a range of staff health issues and says more support for women experiencing the menopause is on the way.
Image: © terovesalainen / Adobe Stock
Emergency care provider Vets Now has launched a new programme of menopause support for its staff.
The company has unveiled a new app, called Peppy, which will also allow staff to seek advice on a wide range of human health concerns.
Bosses said the app is the first stage of a broader menopause support plan, including support hubs and work to encourage a culture of honest talking on the subject.
Vets Now employs around 1,800 staff, of which 88% are women and 28% are older than 40, where they could either be perimenopausal, menopausal or postmenopausal.
Nine of the company’s 11 directors are also women.
Laura Black, Vets Now head of health, safety and well-being, said: “Women over 50 are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace and sadly it’s estimated that almost 900,000 women in the UK have quit their jobs due to the menopause.
“We are committed to creating an understanding workplace for employees going through the perimenopause and menopause, and want to make sure they feel supported by us at all times.
“Helpfully, there’s been a spotlight on menopause in the workplace thanks to Davina McCall’s documentary (Sex, Myths and the Menopause), and recent campaigns.”
Ms Black added: “We’ve been working hard on formulating a menopause support package for staff over the past couple of years and we’re really proud that we’re one of the first major veterinary businesses to make this step change.
“We’d encourage other businesses in the sector to look at similar plans for their colleagues.”
The Peppy app, which is already used by more than 250 businesses, also offers advice on a range of other health issues for men and women alike, and is free for all staff and their partners to access.