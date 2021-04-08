8 Apr 2021
Emergency and critical care provider to host virtual CPD throughout summer and autumn – and is hosting online congress again in 2021.
Vets Now has unveiled a programme of virtual emergency CPD events throughout the summer and autumn – and has confirmed its annual congress will be online again in 2021.
The emergency and critical care (ECC) provider is launching ECC Bitesize Live, a series of vet and VN streams that will provide a total of 12 hours of CPD between launch on 5 May until October.
Vets Now ECC Congress 2021 will be held as a virtual event from 3 to 6 November, following the success of last year’s online programme, but it is planned to be back in Leeds in 2022.
The ECC Bitesize Live series will be specialist-led with Tobias Grave and VN Racheal Marshall, head of clinical nursing at Vets Now, among the speakers for a multi-topic programme.
It is a replacement for the CPD roadshow programme normally run across the country.
Dan Lewis – ECC specialist at Vets Now, who has devised this year’s veterinary CPD programme – said: “As ECC experts, we appreciate the value of flexibility and are always looking to adapt our services. In 2021, with social distancing still expected to be the norm, we’re offering two CPD streams, available live and on demand.
“We delivered a successful interactive learning experience for virtual delegates through our ECC Congress at the end of last year, so we have a strong foundation from which to build on innovative and expert virtual CPD, and we’ll aim to leave delegates feeling well-informed and assured.”
Dr Lewis added: “We will obviously miss seeing everyone in person, but gathering together online like this is beneficial as we can reach more vets and vet nurses with valuable CPD.
“Importantly, the format can fit around busy schedules, with all content available as videos after the events have taken place.”
On the congress, he said: “We felt it was the right decision for everyone to continue our ECC Congress as a virtual event. However, all being well, we will be back in Leeds for the ECC Congress in November 2022.”