24 Feb 2021
A team of more than 30 vets will be cycling through Zambia to offer veterinary help, and raise £12,000 for conservation and animal welfare efforts in the country.
Image © gudkovandrey / Adobe Stock
A group of vets is planning to cycle through the heart of Africa to aid conservation and animal welfare efforts in Zambia.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the welfare of wild animals across the continent and also the veterinary care they were receiving due to lack of, or poor quality, equipment.
Poaching also remains a big problem, so a team led by well-being and fitness group Vetfit is gearing up for the “Wild Ride” – an epic cycle trip across the landlocked African country to raise £12,000 for various conservation charities.
Throughout the ride the team – which includes 31 veterinary surgeons and one doctor – will be visiting a number of conservation centres, independent vets, and animal enthusiasts who have dedicated their lives to the care of animals of all shapes and sizes.
Cycling from Lusaka to Livingstone, the team will work with local animal charities, including Lilayi Elephant Nursery and Conservation Lower Zambezi K9 anti-poaching units.
A range of experience means the team will also be offering whatever veterinary help they can, including neuter clinics.
Andy Rose from Vetfit said: “The trip started as an idea from Tim Powell, a final-year RVC student, and his aunt Laura. Laura owns and runs Thorn Trees Safaris, which offers luxury safari opportunities in Zambia and, more importantly, cycling trips.
“Both were very concerned about the welfare of wild animals in Zambia and also the veterinary care they were receiving due to lack of, or poor quality, equipment. Tim then approached Charlie [Mays] and myself under the umbrella of Vetfit to see if we could help organise a trip to raise money and awareness, and the Wild Ride was born.”
Tim Powell added: “The negative impact COVID has had on conservation throughout the world has been massive and the organisations we are fund-raising for have had to face it head on.
”As funding for conservation has all but dried up through reduced donations and no money from tourism, the threat of poaching has only increased. Conservationists in Zambia need our help.”