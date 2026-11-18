18 Nov 2026
Staff at a Greater Manchester practice have described the ‘extensive’ surgery needed to save a dog after she ate a toy’s head.
Ruby with vet Justyna Gebarowska, who performed the surgery.
Clinicians in Greater Manchester have issued a warning to pet owners following an operation to remove part of a dog’s intestine after she swallowed a toy’s head.
The 11-year-old springer spaniel, named Ruby, had been vomiting before being taken to the Tameside Veterinary Clinic in Hyde where the foreign body was discovered.
Vet Justyna Gebarowska said the “extensive” operation to remove the soft toy had “significant risks” which were increased by Ruby’s condition.
She said: “When we found the soft toy, it looked as though it had been there for some time.
“Ruby’s intestine had started to break down and become necrotic, so we had to remove part of it to save her.”
Following the surgery, Ruby received three days of nursing at the Woodcroft Veterinary Hospital in Cheadle and has since made a full recovery. Both practices are owned by VetPartners.
But, following recent estimates that up to seven million households have needed veterinary advice or treatment after their pet chewed or swallowed a foreign body, Mrs Gebarowska has appealed for owners to remain vigilant and check toys for signs of damage.
She said: “We often have patients who eat things they shouldn’t. If your pet has a habit of eating toys, we would advise owners to be extra careful and remove toys at night or when they are out.
“If they think their pet has eaten something it shouldn’t have, they should contact their vet straight away.”