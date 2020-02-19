19 Feb 2020
System leaves “a big question mark” as to whether the profession can fill workforce gap, says BVA.
Daniella Dos Santos. Image © BVA / Flickr
Veterinary authorities have cast doubt over whether the Government’s new immigration system announced today (19 February) will be able to fill the profession’s workforce gap.
Every year more than half of new entrants on to the UK veterinary register are from overseas, with the vast majority coming from the EU via freedom of movement.
Once free movement ends in January 2021, it will be replaced with an employer-led points-based system that the BVA said is likely to place a significant administrative burden on veterinary businesses, which will be required to sponsor recruits from outside the UK.
The new system will allocate additional points for occupations on the Shortage Occupation List. Since autumn 2019, the list has included veterinary surgeons, following a sustained campaign by the BVA, the RCVS and others.
The BVA has also successfully lobbied for the introduction of post-study work visas, which will help to retain overseas vets who have qualified at a UK veterinary school, but would previously not have been able to work here.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “The UK veterinary profession is hugely reliant on overseas vets to deliver animal health and welfare, safeguard public health, and ensure the UK can trade animals and animal products.
“The Government’s blueprint for trade will require a massive boost to the veterinary workforce to deliver veterinary certification – not only for exports, but, as announced last week, also for imports.
“This new immigration system leaves a big question mark over whether we’ll be able to fill the workforce gap created by the end of free movement when we are already struggling to recruit and retain vets.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “We’re pleased our campaign to secure vets on to the Shortage Occupation List will be rewarded under the new system and we’re delighted post-study work visas will be available for vets who graduate from our world-class vet schools.
“But we don’t know if this will be enough, and remain concerned an employer-led system places a significant financial and bureaucratic burden on vet practices – many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises.
“We’re keen to work with Defra and the Home Office to do all we can to support vets to get ready for the introduction of the new system.”