Inquisitive

Andrew Perry – head of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery at Eastcott, and a European and RCVS specialist in veterinary dentistry – said: “Lenny is a young working cocker spaniel who was sadly a little too inquisitive for his own good on this occasion. The puppy was out on a walk when he startled a horse and received a short shrift, in the form of a glancing blow to the jaw.