22 Apr 2020
“We are pleased Suprelorin has been identified as a way in which vets can continue to provide an essential service during this period of unprecedented challenge” – Claire Lewis, Virbac.
Virbac is reminding vets that its Suprelorin product provides a medcial alternative to surgical neutering procedures that may be made more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated guidance from the BVA on neutering small animals during the COVID-19 pandemic recommends that, when neutering is considered essential within the next two months, medical options should be first considered.
Suprelorin is a sustained release implant containing deslorelin (a gonadotropin-releasing hormone super agonist) and is licensed for use in healthy, sexually mature dogs that have not been neutered to make them temporarily infertile.
The implant is inserted subcutaneously, under the loose skin on the back between the lower neck and the lumbar area. Implantation does not require anaesthesia or hospitalisation.
Suprelorin is available in two presentations – a 4.7mg implant that lasts for at least 6 months and a 9.4mg implant lasting at least 12 months in dogs.
Virbac product manager Claire Lewis said: “We are pleased Suprelorin has been identified as a way in which vets can continue to provide an essential service during this period of unprecedented challenge.
“Suprelorin has always offered significant benefits to practices, but never more so than at the present time.”
The Virbac technical team is available to support veterinary practices with the use of Suprelorin and can be contacted on 01359 243243.
Suprelorin contains deslorelin acetate and is POM-V.