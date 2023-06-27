27 Jun
Brian, a three-year-old rescue from Brittany, was adopted and brought to UK, and referred to Northwest Veterinary Specialists after a year for abscess on his leg caused by multiple pellets.
A veterinary team has treated a rescue dog for an abscess caused by multiple shotgun pellets.
Three-year-old Brian was adopted from Brittany by a UK owner, and taken into Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS), Runcorn for an unrelated issue with his leg.
Surgery resident Samar Riziq examined Brian and realised a more urgent problem was causing abdominal pain that would need investigations.
Vets then discovered Brian had been shot multiple times, with 19 pellets found in various parts of his body.
NWVS’ surgery, anaesthesia, imaging and nursing care teams were all involved in the dog’s treatment.
Panagiotis Kokkinos, resident in small animal surgery at NWVS, said: “A CT scan was performed and showed multiple gunshot pellets all over Brian’s body, with a large suspected abscess extending across the 10th to 12th ribs and extensively adhered to the liver.
“We then undertook abdominal surgery and exploration of the abscess, which involved removing the abscess caused by one of the pellets.
“Brian was then hospitalised for four days before being allowed home. I’m happy to say he’s now a very different dog and is bright, very active and playful.”